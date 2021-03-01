Mobility sector recovers 63% to 71 million rides till January: Report

Autos and bike taxis have recovered the highest clocking 23 million rides and 12 million rides respectively. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

The mobility sector across the country has recovered 63 per cent of the pre-covid levels with an overall 71 million rides in January 2021, according to a report by research and consultancy firm RedSeer. As per the report, all the segments have shown gradual recovery with normalcy and unlock resuming.

But this is still lesser compared to 113 million rides in Pre-Covid days, the report added.

The consultancy firm further said that autos and bike taxis have shown the highest recovery during this period.

“Among all the segments, autos and bike taxis have recovered the highest clocking 23 million rides and 12 million rides respectively. However, it has still not recovered completely as compared to the Pre-Covid days,” the report said.

The trend, it said, is inevitable as autos and bike taxis lower the risk of contracting the virus as per medical research.

RedSeer also said that the metros continue to recover faster than non-metros. Kolkata has witnessed the highest recovery so far with over 80 per cent, while Mumbai and Delhi are second with more than 50 per cent.

Pune has seen high month-on-month growth due to the low base of number of bookings. Operations are gradually resuming in the rest of the country.

“As cities return to normalcy, the sector will see a gradual recovery as the main segment that is the working professionals continue remote work,” the report read.