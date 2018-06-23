MK Jain takes charge as RBI Deputy Governor

MK Jain has come in place of SS Mundra who retired last year. MK Jain has come in place of SS Mundra who retired last year.

Mahesh Kumar Jain on Friday took charge as the Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India. Jain was the MD & CEO of IDBI Bank before being appointed as Deputy Governor.

As Deputy Governor, Jain will look after the Department of Banking Supervision, Department of Co-operative Banking Supervision, Department of Non-Banking Supervision, Central Security Cell, Department of Corporate Services including Document Management System, Rajbhasha Department, Consumer Education and Protection Department, Financial Inclusion and Development Department and Premises Department. The government

appointed Jain as the Deputy Governor of the RBI for three years.

Jain has come in place of SS Mundra who retired last year.

