Mistry questions governance, ‘conflict of interest’ in Tata trusts

In filings submitted to the regulator last week, Mistry has questioned trustee appointments, board-level decisions, remuneration arrangements, and governance practices across the Tata Trusts ecosystem.

Former Tata Trusts trustee Mehli Mistry has raised a series of questions before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, ranging from compensation and commissions received by certain trustees from Tata group companies to potential conflicts of interest arising from trustees simultaneously holding positions on the boards of group entities.

Apart from questioning his own removal from the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), Mistry raised issues of governance and decision-making within the philanthropic institution.

The challenge marks a significant escalation in the ongoing dispute, bringing broader questions of governance, accountability and conflict management within the Tata Trusts structure under regulatory scrutiny.

In filings submitted to the regulator last week, Mistry has questioned trustee appointments, board-level decisions, remuneration arrangements, and governance practices across the Tata Trusts ecosystem.