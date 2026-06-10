Mistry questions governance, ‘conflict of interest’ in Tata trusts

Former Tata Trusts trustee Mehli Mistry has raised a series of questions before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, ranging from compensation and commissions received by certain trustees from Tata group companies to potential conflicts of interest arising from trustees simultaneously holding positions on the boards of group entities.
Apart from questioning his own removal from the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), Mistry raised issues of governance and decision-making within the philanthropic institution.
The challenge marks a significant escalation in the ongoing dispute, bringing broader questions of governance, accountability and conflict management within the Tata Trusts structure under regulatory scrutiny.
In filings submitted to the regulator last week, Mistry has questioned trustee appointments, board-level decisions, remuneration arrangements, and governance practices across the Tata Trusts ecosystem.
Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata has not responded to a mail sent by The Indian Express seeking his response to the claims made by Mistry till the press time.
A key theme of Mistry’s argument relates to the fiduciary responsibilities of trustees overseeing charitable institutions. He has sought an examination of whether remuneration and other benefits received by trustees from Tata group companies are consistent with those obligations.
The filings further contend that compensation earned by trustees in their capacity as nominees of charitable trusts should accrue to the trusts themselves rather than be retained by individual trustees.
Mistry argued that the trustees of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust had unanimously passed a resolution on October 17, 2024, to renew the tenure of existing trustees in order to ensure continuity following the death of Ratan Tata. However, he alleged that despite this consensus, certain trustees later voted against the renewal of his term.