‘Minimum wage hike looks sharper as determination method not revised for long’

An expert committee on determining the methodology for minimum wage has suggested a uniform minimum wage of Rs 375 a day (Rs 9,750/month) or five regional wages ranging from Rs 342-447 a day (Rs 8,892-Rs 11,622/month). Anoop Satpathy, Fellow, VV Giri National Labour Institute, who headed the committee in an interview with Aanchal Magazine says the hike looks sharp mainly because the existing methods of determination of minimum wages have not been revised, but it will ensure that workers and their families “not only escape poverty but also lead a subsistence standard of living”. Edited excerpts:

The expert committee headed by you has suggested a minimum wage sharply higher than the earlier national floor level minimum wage (NFLMW) of Rs 176 a day fixed in July 2017. How different has been your committee’s methodology from earlier minimum wage?

To put things into perspective, it is important to understand the methodology behind the existing estimation of the NFLMW and the methods proposed by the Expert Committee. The former was based on Planning Commission’s rural poverty line as suggested by the Task Force in 1977. Through this method in 1996, the NFLMW was set at Rs 35 per day, equivalent to the rural poverty line, which did not take into account urban standard of living. Furthermore, baseline of NFLMW calculation as set in 1996 has not been updated with respect to subsequent methodology changes in the poverty line and levels defined by the Planning Commission’s Expert Groups. Adjustment of NFLMW has been done using the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI – IW), to arrive at value of Rs 176 a day or Rs 4,576 per month in June 2017.

The expert committee for estimating the National Minimum Wage (NMW) followed the methodological guidelines of the 15th ILC Session of 1957 and SC judgment of 1992. The Committee has modified the existing methodology through an evidence-based approach by incorporating changes in the demographic structure: family size from 4 to 4.4, meaning that consumption units changed from 3 to 3.6.

Also, the new method used latest available evidence on proportion of the population in different age groups and population engaged in sedentary, moderate and heavy works. These proportions were used to arrive at a weighted average of calories consumption both for rural and urban workers. Evidence shows that the average calorie requirement for the general population (weighted by age-sex-occupation) works out to be approximately 2,400 K/cal. per person per day. Another relevant change in the methodology includes the intake of protein and fats as part of that balanced nutritious diet, which is culturally palatable to Indian households.

Thus, the method used by the expert committee departs from the method used for estimating the NFLMW, taking into account balanced diet, a broader non-food consumption basket, needs of both rural and urban workers, and higher consumption units. Hence, need based NMW values recommended by the committee is above the rural poverty line based survival NFLMW values.

There are views that a sharp hike in minimum wages may adversely affect hiring or make the transition to formal economy more expensive. What do you think?

The levels of national minimum that we have recommended is evidence based and need based. The hike is sharp mainly because the existing methods of determination of minimum wages has not been revised, other than just updating with inflation. We have set the national minimum at a level whose monetary value will ensure that workers and their families not only escape poverty but also lead a subsistence standard of living. Hence, the level is not too high to have any adverse employment effect and given the low compliance level at present chances of having negative employment effect are very minimal.

Also, the recommended minimum wage would be much higher, almost 5-10 times than the existing wages in states. Won’t such a sharp jump create burden on the exchequer?

First we need to understand why it would be 5 to 10 times higher in some states, while in other similarly developed states, the jump would be much lesser. If one goes through the latest labour bureau report on the working of the Minimum Wages Act for 2014 in some states for certain scheduled employments, the minimum wages are as low as Rs 55-70 per day, while in some other it is between Rs 70-100 per day. In the north-eastern states (barring Sikkim and Mizoram), and in Jharkhand, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir minimum wages are low compared to similarly positioned states such as Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Important questions to be examined in this regard are when was the last revision of basic wage rates were undertaken in low wage states and how frequent wages were revised to account for changes in inflation.

Of late, some of the states have realized that abysmally low minimum wage rates in their states especially for unskilled workers who are in over supply has resulted in large scale migration of workers and it also caused fiscal stress to the state’s exchequer in terms of higher transfer of welfare benefits to these working poor households. This has resulted in revising and resetting the minimum wages at a higher level in sync with the needs of the workers and their families. As for instance, Odisha recently has revised its minimum wage rates upwards in the range of 40-65% after a gap of three years by adjusting it for inflation and prevailing wage rates in neighboring states. However, the state didn’t revised its basic wages, which would have raised minimum wages further across all skills levels. Similarly, Karnataka with effect from April 2018 revised both its basic wages and adjusted with inflation thereby enhancing the wages significantly in the range of 30 to 55% for all skills levels and across various zones. Even unskilled wages in zone IV i.e., least developed areas, is set at Rs 10,689/ much above the national average proposed by the expert committee. The Government of NCT of Delhi is also going through a similar process and once minimum wages are set that would be higher than what we have proposed. Lastly, the Central Government has also increased in January 2017 the minimum wages for agricultural and non-agricultural laborers by 30% and 42% respectively to Rs 300 and Rs 350 a day.

Therefore, the point I want to stress is that if wages are set and revised at specific intervals following laid down provisions uniformly across all the states, the differences in rates of minimum wages in low wage states and that proposed by the expert committee would be very minimal and will not cause any significant fiscal stress to the states. Rather it would help in addressing poverty, inequality and mobility to better productive jobs, thereby reducing pressure in state finances in terms of lower redistributive transfers through welfare benefits.

What are the gaps that can be filled in the on-ground implementation of the minimum wage hike? Are there any international examples that India can look towards?

Experience demonstrates that compliance can be increased through a number of measures. We have mentioned that systems should be kept as simple as possible and as complex as necessary. We must simplify the minimum wage structure and levels in India as no one can memorize the values of 1709 different rates across the country. Further, in many instances, these values are similar for various schedule employments, zones/areas and across skills levels. Therefore, we have recommended to implement either a single value of the NMW or five different NMW at regional levels. We have also recommended to use of round numbers to facilitate dissemination process of not only monthly minimum wages but also daily minimums wages as rounded figures are easily memorized. The process of dissemination may be done through awareness raising campaigns and through appropriate channels of information (in local languages) where employers’ and workers’ organizations can play a key role.

We must develop a single-window system which may facilitate workers to claim their rights through individual complaints as well as collective action. For instance, in 2010, Costa Rica developed a NMW Campaign which combined awareness raising, facilitating and encouraging complaints. A central feature of the campaign was the setting of an IVR platform – 1-800 hotline – allowing workers to report wage violations in a simple and anonymous manner. The campaign included media dissemination focused to improve compliance even in the informal economy. In Brazil, for example, it has been observed that to some extent the minimum wage guides wage fixing for workers in small enterprises which were rarely inspected, as well as in the informal sector. Even self-employed workers considered the minimum wage as a reference to determine the price to be paid for their products or services, which has a lighthouse effect improving the wage levels in the informal economy.