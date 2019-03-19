Mindtree promoters vow to oppose ‘unprecedented, hostile takeover’ by L&T

A day after Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced its plans to acquire up to 66 per cent stake in Mindtree, the promoters of the Bengaluru-based IT company Tuesday vowed to oppose the hostile takeover bid. Calling it a “grave threat” to the company, they said the acquisition lacked “any strategic advantage”, reported news agency PTI.

“A hostile takeover by Larsen and Toubro, unprecedented in our industry, could undo all of the progress we’ve made and immensely set our organisation back,” the promoters said in a statement, reported PTI.

“We don’t see any strategic advantage in the transaction and strongly believe that the transaction will be value destructive for all shareholders. Our collective success depends on building and nurturing relationships with our clients and partners,” they added.

Mindtree’s shares fell at least 1.7 per cent on Tuesday.

L&T has reached an agreement with V G Siddhartha, the owner of Coffee Day Trading and Coffee Day Enterprises, to acquire a 20.32 per cent stake in Mindtree at Rs 980 per share, aggregating to around Rs 3,269 crore.

It has also placed an order to acquire an additional 15 per cent stake from the open market. And, apart from this, it wants to purchase 31 per cent stake of the outstanding shares through an open offer.

With 66.32 per cent stake in Mindtree, L&T would become the majority shareholder.

The board members of Mindtree, meanwhile, are expected to meet on Wednesday, March 20, to consider the proposal of a buyback of shares of the company.

Subroto Bagchi, who co-founded Mindtree in 1999, said Sunday that he would return and try and save the company from “an imminent threat of hostile takeover”.

He had tweeted: “An imminent threat of hostile takeover of Mindtree has made me to resign from the Government to be able to go, save the company. I must protect the Tree from people who have arrived with bulldozers & saw chains to cut it down so that in its place, they can build a shopping mall.”

(With inputs from PTI)