Mindspace Business Parks REIT: How this instrument works?

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, which is looking to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of fresh units and up to Rs 3,500 crore through an offer for sale, opened for subscription Monday. The Rs 4,500-crore real estate investment trust (REIT), jointly owned by K Raheja and Blackstone, will close for subscription on Wednesday.

Last Friday, the Mindspace REIT raised Rs 2,644 crore from anchor and strategic investors, with HSBC Global, Fidelity and Nomura Trust, Capital Income Builder and Cohen & Steers as among the major investors. While the price band has been set at Rs 274-275 per share. investors can bid in multiples of 200 shares with a minimum amount of Rs 55,000 at the upper end of price band.

Conceptualised as SPVs

REITs develop and own income producing commercial real estate properties. In India, they are conceptualised as special purpose vehicles (SPVs) with perpetual life, providing investors an opportunity to earn dividend-based income and appreciation in unit value due to property appreciation. Majority of the assets owned by an REIT are required to be held in completed income generating assets and are mandated to pay out majority of their earnings as distributions to unitholders.

Ways to invest

Initial public offerings (IPOs) is one of the ways to get in when a new REIT like the current one comes in for subscription. As per Sebi regulations, you will have to invest a minimum of Rs 50,000 in the REIT. After IPO, the REIT will be available on the secondary market, i.e. it will be listed on the stock exchange like shares and one can purchase in the stock market.

Pandemic impact

With a large office going population operating from their homes following the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a growing concern on future demand for office real estate. While some feel that savings on commutation cost, time and office overheads will make several companies think on allowing employees to work from home to an extent, other feel that factors such as smaller homes, intermittent internet, data security, blurred personal and professional lines will see workforce going back to their office.

Factors like rentals contributing to only 3-5 per cent of revenue and large Fortune 500 companies working out of these Business Parks are going to want to lease with these large parks. There have alsobeen some deals in recent past that show that the demand continues. Mindspace Business Park has leased 7 lakh sq ft since April. Brookfield Asset Management has leased over 3.50 lakh sq ft office space in Mumbai’s BKC business district of BKC to five corporate clients. The Blackstone Group raised over $300 million (Rs 2,270 crore) by selling an 8.7 per cent stake in Embassy Office Parks REIT through block deals.

