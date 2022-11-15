Millennium Capital India appoints Prakash Subramanian as CEO

Millennium Capital has appointed Prakash Subramanian as its India CEO. The company is among the largest global hedge funds, headquartered in New York.

Subramanian has spent over three decades with ANZ Grindlays Bank and Standard Chartered Bank. He headed senior roles across treasury, wholesale bank, debt and equity capital markets, portfolio management, strategy, process and governance and vigilance.

He was a Non-executive Director on the boards of Standard Chartered subsidiaries in India, Independent Director on the board of CDSL Ventures Ltd and NGL Fine Chem Ltd and on the Advisory Committee of NSDL.

Subramanian is also the Advisor to the Chairman – International Financial Services Centre Authority and was a Member of the Regulatory Committee for Banking and Development at IFSCA, Gift City, Gujarat.

He is a certified Independent Director by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Govt of India) and was also the Co-Chair India UK Financial Partnership Group on Gift City.