Michele Geraci: ‘Want to have a few Italian startups in India … more participation in Smart Cities’

Italy not only plans to grow its exports to India by “no less than” 6.5 per cent every year until 2021, but also wants to increase its participation in big-ticket schemes and projects like Make in India, Startup India and Smart Cities. Italian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Michele Geraci, in an interview with PRABHA RAGHAVAN, explained how India’s growing importance as a market is driving his country to improve opportunities for its businesses here and how Indian companies can contribute in return. Edited excerpts:

India and Italy’s bilateral trade had increased to over $10 billion in 2017-18. Do you have a growth target for the coming years?

This year, Italian exports to India grew by 11 per cent, a very good number, much higher than global trade growth. For the next few years, we are looking at an average of no less than 6.5-7 per cent growth in exports to India till 2021.

In previous discussions with the Indian government, Italy was narrowing down sectors where the two countries could cooperate more. What has been the progress since?

Italy is an export driven economy. We have identified key markets and India is one of those. We try to see how we can improve the relationship in terms of trade and investment (with India). We have identified some sectors like agriculture — in general, food, food processing — green energy, infrastructure development and financial services. These sectors are something that we had identified before and already in our second visit, we had a working group meeting between the Italian and Indian associations working in these sectors.

The next step is going to be hopefully for Italian companies, Indian companies to actually do business together. So, for me this is actually a very good result in a short period of time — four months. It is a success story, in a way, of the fact that when companies from both countries see that the government is indeed serious about strengthening the relationship, they feel an increased level of comfort. They decrease the perception of the risk and are happier to do business with each other.

Apart from Make in India, what other routes are you exploring to increase Italy’s investment here?

ICT (information and communications technology) is very important. We are starting an exchange of startups, we want to have a few Italian startups come to India for a period of three-six months to learn about the Indian market … do co-product development, co-financing … and then have Indian startups go to Italy. And, this has captured the imagination and interest of the Indian government.

For India, we need to do one thing — we need to identify an incubator that would be happy to host the companies. The moment we find this, our people can get on the plane, because we are already in the process of selecting our own companies, our own startups that wish to go abroad. To be conservative, in May, we will know which Italian startups have interest in going abroad. If, between now and May, in parallel, we can identify a host incubator, out of those companies that we are already selecting from next week onwards, we can also send some to India. We have this programme for around the world. We are talking about millions of euros allocated to this plan. For one incubator in India that hosts 20 companies, that would be a few tens of thousands of euro cost.

Italy has also shown interest in participating in India’s Smart Cities project. What progress has been made there?

We want to see if Italian companies can take part in the affordable housing project, going to the ten million new houses. We understand that price is low and affordable, but there would be some value added and it would be good for an Italian company to at least be engaged in this industry, even if not immediately to make money. That’s one side of urbanisation. The other side is Smart Cities. Here also, we want to identify one-five Indian cities where Italian companies can go and offer their experiences from Italy.

What we decided (on February 28) is to have an advanced team to visit some of these smart cities, see what stages they are at. We want to understand the depth of this development — traffic management, cycling routes, police, safety, crime control — everything. Then, we can feed this information back to our companies … and then we will match what is happening and what’s needed with what we can offer. Maybe there are applications that we do in Italy that are not done here, or maybe the same law enforcement can be done in another way. In a few weeks, we will have some good data to give back to Italian companies and then we will bring them here. At this point, we are planning three things — we are going to inform them, we have told them that the governments are behind (this project and investment) and we will have showed them the reality. So, at that point, they should be ready to make an investment decision.

How does Italy plan to improve the investment environment for Indian companies and in which sectors would you welcome more participation from Indian businesses?

From our side, we are trying to make it easier for a company to invest in Italy by lowering tax rates. Specifically, we are trying to see if we can make it lower taxes for greenfield investments. We want to lower the perceived risk and the lengthy bureaucracy that we have in Italy. Then, we want to increase our ranking in the World Bank’s Doing Business ranking, which we are very low in — 51.

So, we are looking at making sure that this ranking improves, and we are doing this in two ways. One is by fixing the negative perception that investors have about Italy. For example … the perception (is) that the Italian strike labour law is very tight, so investors are a little reluctant to invest in Italy. We want to fix this perception, but we also want to fix the reality because we also do have some objective problems.

Startups is another (sector where we welcome investments from India), and real estate … We start with the easy ones, the low capital intensive ones, so that we make it easy for the company to develop a product, so that there is a software with a smart city application. Fintech is another one. Basically, all these startups need to have an innovative angle and These days … it is mostly software innovation.