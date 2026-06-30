‘US whiskey a priority agri, export category; India an essential market’: Whiskey Association CEO Michael Bilello

As the United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer wrapped up his India visit to finalise an interim bilateral trade agreement (BTA) between India and the US, Michael Bilello, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of American Whiskey Association said they are in talks with both governments to make sure American whiskey is understood as a priority US agricultural, manufacturing and export category. In an interview with Divya A, he also underscored that India is increasingly viewed as essential, and not optional among American businesses. Edited excerpts:

You’ve been arguing that American whiskey should be part of the emerging US-India trade framework. Have you had any conver-sations on it with Indian government officials and the American side?

The American Whiskey Association has been actively engaged on both sides of the US-India trade conversation. On the Indian side, we have engaged with Indian government, diplomatic, policy and business stakeholders to make sure Am-erican whiskey is understood as a priority US agricultural, manufacturing and export category. That has included discu-ssions with Ambassador Vinay Kwatra, as well as finance ministry officials. On the US side, we met with (Donald) Trump administration officials, provided input from member companies, facilitated meetings between member-company executives and key players involved in tra-de negotiations, and submitted letters to the Office of the USTR. Having said that, we are not negotiators. Our job is to make sure the American whiskey supply chain’s priorities are clearly understood by policymakers.

How will this benefit US producers as well as Indian consumers?

For American producers, meaningful access to India would support one of America’s most important agricultural and manufacturing export categories. When American whiskey grows abroad, the value flows back into US farms, rural manufacturing, distilling communities and export jobs. For Indian consumers, the benefit is choice, quality and fair pricing. Today, its price in India is shaped heavily by tariff and market-access friction before it reaches a consumer, bartender, retailer or restaurant. If American whiskey can enter the market on commercially meaningful terms, Indian consumers will have more access to premium American products at prices that better reflect the product itself, not just layers of avoidable cost.

What is the view of the Indian market and grow-ing economy among Amer-ican businesses? How is the BTA viewed in the US?

Among American busine-sses, India is increasingly vie-wed as essential, not optional. It is one of the world’s most important long-term growth markets, with a large and increasingly sophisticated consumer base, a growing middle class, strong entrepreneurial energy, a dynamic hospitality sector and an expanding role in global supply chains. The BTA is being watched closely in the US beca-use it can demonstrate whether the strategic US-India partnership can translate into practical commercial opportunity. Businesses are looking for predictability, commercially meaningful market access, fair treatment and rules that allow investment and trade to grow. A good agreement should be mutually beneficial.