JSW MG unveils plug-in hybrid EV with 1,100 km range

The Hector Tomahawk measures 4,745 mm in length, 2,130 mm in width and 1,770 mm in height, with a 2,810-mm wheelbase and 230-mm ground clearance at the battery. (Photo: X/@MGMotorIn)

JSW MG Motor India on Wednesday unveiled the Hector Tomahawk, the first vehicle built on its newly-developed Advanced Drive Architecture Platform Technology (ADAPT), which the company describes as India’s first multi-new-energy-vehicle platform.

The SUV will be available in both electric vehicle (EV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) versions with a range of over 1100 kms.

The Hector Tomahawk EV will be priced at an introductory Rs 13.99 lakh under the battery-as-a-service (BaaS) model, along with a battery rental of Rs 4.90 per km. The full-ownership price starts at Rs 19.49 lakh.

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The PHEV starts at Rs 21.79 lakh under BaaS, with a battery rental of Rs 3.20 per km, while its introductory ex-showroom price starts at Rs 25.69 lakh.