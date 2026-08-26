JSW MG unveils plug-in hybrid EV with 1,100 km range

JSW MG Motor India on Wednesday unveiled the Hector Tomahawk, the first vehicle built on its newly-developed Advanced Drive Architecture Platform Technology (ADAPT), which the company describes as India’s first multi-new-energy-vehicle platform.
The SUV will be available in both electric vehicle (EV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) versions with a range of over 1100 kms.
The Hector Tomahawk EV will be priced at an introductory Rs 13.99 lakh under the battery-as-a-service (BaaS) model, along with a battery rental of Rs 4.90 per km. The full-ownership price starts at Rs 19.49 lakh.
The PHEV starts at Rs 21.79 lakh under BaaS, with a battery rental of Rs 3.20 per km, while its introductory ex-showroom price starts at Rs 25.69 lakh.
The company said the new SUV is aimed at giving consumers a choice between different electrified powertrains while combining technology, safety, comfort and connected features.
“The future of mobility will not be defined by a single technology solution but by providing customers the freedom to choose the pathway that best suits their needs,” said Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India.
The Hector Tomahawk measures 4,745 mm in length, 2,130 mm in width and 1,770 mm in height, with a 2,810-mm wheelbase and 230-mm ground clearance at the battery. It will be offered as a five- and seven-seater in the EV version, while the PHEV will be available only as a seven-seater.
The PHEV combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a dedicated hybrid transmission and a 20.5-kWh battery, offering more than 115 km of pure-electric range. Its 148-kW electric motor enables acceleration from 0-100 kmph in about nine seconds. The company claims a combined driving range of more than 1,100 km.
The EV is powered by a 69.2-kWh battery and a permanent-magnet synchronous motor producing 150 kW and 310 Nm. It has a certified range of 517 km and supports DC fast charging of up to 90 kW.
The SUV also introduces vehicle-to-home (V2H) capability, allowing the vehicle’s battery to power appliances and other equipment.
The SUV also comes with MG’s i-SMART 3.0 connected-car system, more than 80 smart features, gesture controls and a GenAI-powered voice assistant.
The company is offering a lifetime battery warranty to the first owner of both EV and PHEV versions.
Deliveries of the EV will begin in September, while PHEV test drives and deliveries will start in November 2026.