Prime Minister Facebook post: Meta writes to government, outlines rigorous safeguards for posts by prominent accounts

PM Modi's Instagram post of July 23, later shared on Facebook, marked his first direct selfie video aimed at engaging with the youth and underscoring the government's commitment to crack down on paper leaks amid students' protests, was restricted briefly by Meta on Facebook. (Photo: Instagram/narendramodi, File)

Meta wrote to the government on Wednesday outlining the specifics of enhanced and rigorous safeguards it has now implemented for content posted by the Prime Minister and other prominent accounts, according to sources.

Meta has informed the IT Ministry that posts by the Prime Minister and prominent accounts will have additional oversight on the platform and that multiple checks will take place at levels of senior company officials, sources said, citing the social media firm’s communication to the ministry.

Meta team is likely to meet government officials later this week or early next week over the Prime Minister’s Facebook post issue, sources added.