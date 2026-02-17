Meta raises concerns over India’s strict social media content takedown timelines

Last week, the IT Ministry notified amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Written by: Soumyarendra Barik
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 10:36 PM IST
metaMeta executive Rob Sherman stated the three-hour takedown window is operationally challenging for investigation and validation. (Source: File)
Make us preferred source on Google

Social media giant Meta, which operates platforms like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has raised concerns over India’s recently notified social media rules, which prescribe strict content takedown timelines, with a top executive from the company saying that the norms might be “challenging” to comply with from an operational standpoint.

“Operationally three hours (take down window) is going to be really challenging,” Rob Sherman, vice president policy and deputy chief privacy officer, Meta, told reporters on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the ongoing India-AI Impact Summit. He also flagged that the government had not consulted with the industry before notifying the rules.

“Traditionally, the Indian government’s been quite consultative when it comes to these things. This is an example where I think we’re concerned that had they come to us and talked to us about it, we would have talked about some of the operational challenges,” Sherman added.

Last week, the IT Ministry notified amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. One of the most contentious changes it has implemented is that social media platforms must now remove content within two-three hours as opposed to 24-36 hours before. Industry executives had earlier said that the new timeline is the shortest takedown window prescribed by any government in the world.

Though the rules have set alarm bells ringing within tech companies, who say that they were never formally consulted before the change was notified, government officials have said that there were enough discussions with the industry, and the timeline has been compressed following feedback from people who have been impacted as platforms did little to curb content virality quickly.

The requirement to take down content quicker does not just apply to AI-generated content but a wide range of content that the law deems unlawful. Platforms must now remove non-consensual intimate imagery within two hours, as opposed to 24 hours earlier, and other forms of unlawful content within three hours, from an earlier requirement to act on it within 36 hours.

Meta’s Sherman, though, said that when social media companies receive takedown notices from the government, there is a certain time it takes for them to investigate and validate the flagged content, and three hours might not be enough time for that.

Story continues below this ad

“Whenever we get the request from the government (to take down content), we will have to look into it, we will have to investigate it and validate it ourselves. And so that’s just something that takes some amount of time particularly if there’s something that we need to look into. That’s often not possible to turn around in three hours,” Sherman said.

Sherman’s comments come amid increasing scrutiny over social media platforms globally. On Tuesday, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, addressing reporters separately, said that many countries were considering banning social media platforms for children. Indian states like Andhra Pradesh and Goa have indicated that such a measure is needed.

“This is something which has now been accepted by many countries that age-based regulation has to be there. It was part of our DPDP (Digital Personal Data Protection) Act when we created this age-based differentiation on the content which is accessible to young people,” Vaishnaw said.

Responding to a question by The Indian Express on India’s data protection law potentially opening up space for localisation of more types of personal data, Sherman said India’s current localisation requirements typically focus on “specific kinds of information that have national security implications.” However, he added that strict localisation requirements would be logically difficult for platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook because they are designed for cross-border communication, which requires data to be stored in multiple locations across the world.

Soumyarendra Barik
Soumyarendra Barik
twitter

Soumyarendra Barik is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in the complex and evolving intersection of technology, policy, and society. With over five years of newsroom experience, he is a key voice in documenting how digital transformations impact the daily lives of Indian citizens. Expertise & Focus Areas Barik’s reporting delves into the regulatory and human aspects of the tech world. His core areas of focus include: The Gig Economy: He extensively covers the rights and working conditions of gig workers in India. Tech Policy & Regulation: Analysis of policy interventions that impact Big Tech companies and the broader digital ecosystem. Digital Rights: Reporting on data privacy, internet freedom, and India's prevalent digital divide. Authoritativeness & On-Ground Reporting: Barik is known for his immersive and data-driven approach to journalism. A notable example of his commitment to authentic storytelling involves him tailing a food delivery worker for over 12 hours. This investigative piece quantified the meager earnings and physical toll involved in the profession, providing a verified, ground-level perspective often missing in tech reporting. Personal Interests Outside of the newsroom, Soumyarendra is a self-confessed nerd about horology (watches), follows Formula 1 racing closely, and is an avid football fan. Find all stories by Soumyarendra Barik here. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo)
‘World’s only helicopter to fly at Everest heights will be made in India’: Modi
Delhi accident
Bleeding in brain, broken ribs: Autopsy report of man mowed down by minor
Salim Khan
Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, says Lilavati hospital in first bulletin; was brought by family doctor
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on track for March 19 release.
Will BMC blacklisting Aditya Dhar's studio delay Dhurandhar 2's March 19 release? Jio Studios responds, legal loophole emerges
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is yet to open his account in the T20 World Cup 2026 after registering two ducks in two games. (PHOTO: AP)
Abhishek Sharma remains India's destroyer-in-chief, consecutive ducks won't, and shouldn't, change that
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Kangaroo Rat
Some of the world’s cutest rat species that will melt your heart
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Advertisement
Must Read
Sunil Gavaskar rallies behind Imran Khan: 'Whatever the political differences... he should be looked after in a humane manner'
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Abhishek Sharma remains India's destroyer-in-chief, consecutive ducks won't, and shouldn't, change that
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is yet to open his account in the T20 World Cup 2026 after registering two ducks in two games. (PHOTO: AP)
Australia's T20 World Cup exit: Bad Luck, faulty selections and a Steve Smith insult
Australia were eliminated from T20 World Cup 2026 in group stages. (PHOTO: AP)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
Elon Musk, Tim Cook flag looming ‘global crisis’ amid AI-driven chip surge
AI data centre expansion is straining global DRAM supply, pushing device prices higher.
AWS, Yotta to support govt apps and services during peak demand with hybrid ‘Outposts’
The company said it is partnering with India’s Yotta Data Services to deploy AWS Outposts under the National Informatics Centre’s MeghRaj 2.0 cloud initiative.
Some of the world’s cutest rat species that will melt your heart
Kangaroo Rat
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
Karnataka old-age home’s ‘divas’ light up internet with Tyla’s Chanel dance: ‘they left no crumbs’
Karnataka Old Age Home Tyla Chanel
Why this ‘Big Bang Theory’ actor secretly pays strangers’ medical bills: ‘No one is coming to change the world’
Kunal Nayyar pay strangers' medical bills of
Bengaluru founder stranded outside own booth as crowds swarm India AI Impact Summit: ‘May set up a mini-booth at some Connaught Place cafe’
Bengaluru founder AI Impact Summit
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement