MeitY: No timeline set for embedding NavIC in India-made phones

The government is discussing with smartphone manufacturers about embedding the indigenously-developed navigation system NavIC in phones manufactured domestically.

However, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said in its official Twitter handle on Monday, no timeline has been fixed to finalise the proposition yet.

The Ministry’s statement came following media reports about a meeting between the government and manufacturers where embedding the NavIC system in their phones over the United States’ GPS system in the coming months was discussed.

According to the reports, mobile players and chipset companies present at the meeting, held in the first week of September, said that embedding NavIC support will incur additional costs as the present chipsets are tuned to support frequency band which is suitable for GPS and Russian navigation system GLONASS.

At present, some chipsets like Snapdragon mobile platforms 720G, 662, and 460 support NavIC technology.