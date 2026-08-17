Centre clears 31 more applications under electronics components manufacturing scheme

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has approved 31 more applications under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), entailing a proposed investment of Rs 7,877 crore, as the government looks to deepen domestic manufacturing beyond finished electronic products and into components and sub-assemblies.

The projects, spread across 10 states, are expected to lead to production worth Rs 82,243 crore and create close to 10,000 direct jobs, IT Secretary S Krishnan said Monday.

The latest approvals cover a wide range of products, including capital goods, camera and display modules, anode materials, enclosures, connectors, rare-earth permanent magnets, optical transceivers, speakers and microphones, antennas, capacitors, coils and filters, among others. An enhanced investment in copper-clad laminates by Wipro Global, which had received an earlier approval, is also part of the latest tranche.