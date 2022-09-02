scorecardresearch
MeitY: 9 mn daily payments via DBT in FY22, Rs 6.3L cr transferred

As far as digital payments are concerned, more than 8,840 crore digital payment transactions were done during 2021-22 and nearly 3,300 crore in fiscal 2022-23, till July 24.

direct benefit transfer, Direct Benefit Transfers, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsA study by Chennai-based Dvara Research, along with Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, said there are certain glitches in the DBT system and some households they surveyed that attempted to withdraw cash during January-July 2020 faced inaccessibility, overcrowding and transaction failures.

During FY22, the Centre made about 9 million direct benefit transfer (DBT) payments every day worth an estimated Rs 6.3 lakh crore, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) said Thursday. In a statement, the ministry said that over Rs 24.8 lakh crore has been transferred through DBT mode since 2013.

Under the eleventh instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, close to Rs 20,000 crore was transferred directly to bank accounts of over 10 crore beneficiaries. As far as digital payments are concerned, more than 8,840 crore digital payment transactions were done during 2021-22 and nearly 3,300 crore in fiscal 2022-23, till July 24.

“India is today leading the world in digital payments in particular and also becoming the pre-eminent country in use of technology to improve citizens lives and governance — the India stack and other various digital government solutions are now envy of the world’s nations — India leads digital and digital leads India thanks to PM Narendra Modi ji’s vision,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics & IT.

The DBT mechanism, started in January 2013, is aimed at transferring subsidies and cash benefits directly to people via their Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts. There have, however, been reported incidents of DBTs at times not reaching people.

A study by Chennai-based Dvara Research, along with Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, said there are certain glitches in the DBT system and some households they surveyed that attempted to withdraw cash during January-July 2020 faced inaccessibility, overcrowding and transaction failures.

