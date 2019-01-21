Mehul Choksi, wanted in PNB fraud case, surrenders his Indian passport

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, one of the accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, has surrendered his Indian passport, sources told The Indian Express. This development is said to not impact the legal proceedings currently underway in Indian courts against Choksi.

In 2018, it must be noted that the ministry of external affairs had revoked the passports of Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, who is also an accused in the Rs 11,400 crore fraud case.

Choksi, who obtained Antiguan citizenship after he fled India last year, claimed that he had proposed to settle the amount due to PNB. He also denied that he left the country with an intention to defraud the bank.

Choksi also claimed that his case was “completely different” from that of his nephew, Nirav Modi, who is also named as an accused in another similar case involving PNB.

“The case of accused (Choksi) is completely different from the case of accused Nirav Modi and the accused always had sanctioned limits (for LoU transactions at PNB) and Enforcement Directorate has attached the jewellery of the flagship companies of the accused in respect of the first CBI FIR pertaining to Nirav Modi even though the has got nothing to do with it,” Choksi’s lawyers stated.

Choksi was named as an accused in a chargesheet, along with others including PNB staffers, in separate cases filed by the CBI and the ED, who claimed that fraudulent transactions to issue Letters of Understanding (LoU) were done at the bank to benefit the companies owned by him.

with inputs from Khushboo Narayan