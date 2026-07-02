Mehli Mistry resigns from board of Ratan Tata’s investment company RNT Associate

Mistry, one of the executors of Ratan Tata’s will, cited his preoccupation with other commitments as reason for the resignation from RNT Associates. (File image)

Mehli K Mistry, a close associate of late Ratan Tata, has resigned as a director of RNT Associates Pvt. Ltd, the investment company founded by the former Tata Sons and Tata Trusts Chairman.

Mistry, one of the executors of Ratan Tata’s will, cited his preoccupation with other commitments as reason for the resignation from RNT Associates.

Set up in March 2009, RNT Associates is a privately held investment firm of Ratan Tata and has offices located in India and Singapore. The firm focuses on funding startups and early-stage enterprises in a broad range of industries including venture, advisory, financial services, social inclusion and technology.