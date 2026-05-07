‘While I do shed crocodile tears, I was left with no other option’, says Mehli Mistry on vote against Srinivasan

Former Tata Trusts trustee Mehli Mistry has defended his decision to oppose the reappointment of Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh to the Tata Education and Development Trust ahead of a key Tata Sons board meeting. (File Photo)

Ahead of an important Tata Sons board meeting on May 8, former trustee Mehli Mistry has explained why he opposed the reappointment of Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh to the Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT).

The board is expected to discuss trustee representation and a possible public listing of the company. Because Mistry voted against their reappointment, the required unanimous approval was not achieved. As a result, Srinivasan and Singh’s terms will end on May 10.

Mehli Mistry, who is challenging his removal from the trusts, said he stands by his decision to oppose the reappointment of Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh.Mistry has accused the Tata Trusts of poor administration, though he has said he is not seeking to return as trustee.