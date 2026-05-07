‘While I do shed crocodile tears, I was left with no other option’, says Mehli Mistry on vote against Srinivasan

Ahead of an important Tata Sons board meeting on May 8, former trustee Mehli Mistry has explained why he opposed the reappointment of Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh to the Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT).
The board is expected to discuss trustee representation and a possible public listing of the company. Because Mistry voted against their reappointment, the required unanimous approval was not achieved. As a result, Srinivasan and Singh’s terms will end on May 10.
Mehli Mistry, who is challenging his removal from the trusts, said he stands by his decision to oppose the reappointment of Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh.Mistry has accused the Tata Trusts of poor administration, though he has said he is not seeking to return as trustee.
He said his reasons are explained in an affidavit linked to proceedings involving the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. According to Mistry, trustees had wrongly voted against him in the same case. He also alleged that Srinivasan took part in the vote even though his term had already ended.
As per a report by ANI, in his reply to a letter sent by the CEO to trustees of the Tata Trusts, including chairman Noel Tata, Mehli Mistry said he stood by his decision not to support the extension of Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh at the Tata Education and Development Trust.
He said, “Dear Siddharth, I do agree and stand by my decision not to renew the reappointment/tenure of both Venu and Vijay on the TEDT Trust.While I do shed crocodile tears for having to take such a decision, I was left with no other option. My affidavit in response to the Change report for SDTT explains the reasons why I chose to take such a decision. Can you please also disclose how all the other trustees voted, as I read in the newspapers that other Trustees have also voted? Kind Regards”, wrote Mistry in response to the CEO’s letter to all trustees of the Tata Trusts, including Chairman Noel Tata.
Mistry said he had no other option and referred to his affidavit in the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust case for the reasons behind his decision.
The dispute within the Tata Trusts began in November last year. Mehli Mistry left the trusts after trustees voted against him, despite an earlier resolution in October 2024 to extend his trusteeship for life.
Mistry said he stepped down peacefully out of respect for his late friend Ratan Tata.