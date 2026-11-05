Mehli Mistry challenges removal as Tata Trusts trustee

The battle over the control and governance of Tata Trusts continues with former trustee Mehli Mistry filing detailed rejoinders before the Deputy Charity Commissioner, challenging his removal from the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and questioning the validity of a vote cast by industrialist Venu Srinivasan on his reappointment.

In his latest submissions, Mistry has argued that Srinivasan participated in the decision to reject his reappointment despite his own tenure as a trustee having allegedly expired. He has contended that a vote cast by a person who was no longer legally entitled to function as a trustee cannot be treated as valid, raising questions over the legality of the resolution that blocked his continuation.

The latest challenge opens another front in the increasingly bitter confrontation within the Tata Trusts, which collectively hold a 66% stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group.

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Mistry has also sought an inquiry into alleged governance lapses, commissions, and potential conflicts of interest involving trustees and their business associations. His submissions question whether the fiduciary responsibilities of trustees overseeing charitable institutions are being adequately protected when individuals simultaneously hold positions in Tata group companies or have commercial associations with them.

Mistry’s trusteeship controversy

The controversy over Mistry’s trusteeship dates back to October 2024, when his reappointment to the boards of SDTT and Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) was rejected. Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, Srinivasan and former Defence Secretary Vijay Singh voted against his renomination, effectively ending his continuation on the boards of the two principal charitable institutions.

The development marked a significant departure from the consensus-driven approach that had characterised the functioning of Tata Trusts during the tenure of late Ratan Tata.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that decisions within the trusts were traditionally taken through consensus and collective agreement, with voting rarely becoming a contentious issue.

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Mistry had initially supported Srinivasan’s continuation as a trustee for life, along with other trustees, but had attached a condition that all future renewals should receive unanimous approval. The subsequent rejection of his own reappointment triggered a legal challenge before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner’s office.

Noel Tata’s citizenship

In a further escalation, Mistry has questioned the circumstances surrounding Noel Tata’s appointment and continued eligibility as chairman, including issues relating to his citizenship status. Noel Tata reportedly holds Irish citizenship, acquired through his wife Aloo Tata, whose family obtained Irish citizenship through her mother’s Irish nationality.

Mistry has sought an affidavit clarifying Noel Tata’s citizenship status at the time of his appointment as trustee, whether there has been any subsequent change and his tax residency status. These questions add another dimension to the dispute over the eligibility and governance of the charitable institutions.

The conflict also brings into focus the broader issue of potential conflicts of interest arising from overlapping business and fiduciary responsibilities. In earlier filings before the Charity Commissioner, Mistry had questioned compensation and commissions received by certain trustees from Tata group companies and raised concerns over individuals simultaneously serving as trustees and directors of group companies.

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The latest proceedings come amid a wider institutional crisis within Tata Trusts, with disagreements over trustee appointments, representation on the Tata Sons board and the future ownership structure of the group.

Srinivasan and Singh have also been involved in separate proceedings concerning the administration and composition of the trusts.

For Tata Trusts, the dispute is no longer confined to the removal of one trustee. It has evolved into a wider contest over the interpretation of trust rules, accountability of trustees and the manner in which India’s largest philanthropic institutions exercise their influence over the country’s most prominent business conglomerate.