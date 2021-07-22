Medicines at rural doorsteps: CSC set to partner PharmEasy

The tie-up is a part of the CSC’s plan to help diversify the revenue stream for village level entrepreneurs (VLE), a source said, adding that learnings from earlier agreements with global and Indian firms in the automobile, fast moving consumer goods, and electronics segments will be implemented in all new partnerships.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) run Common Service Centres (CSC) and online pharmaceuticals and medicine delivery platform PharmEasy are likely to announce a tie-up in coming days, sources in the know of the development told The Indian Express.

As a part of the plan, PharmEasy will look to use the extensive network of CSCs to expand its presence in rural areas to offer home delivery of medicines, pharmaceutical and self-testing diagnostic kits for serious infections such as Covid-19. It will also offer testing services for other conditions such as blood-sugar and blood-pressure, sources said.

PharmEasy did not respond to emailed queries seeking to know when the agreement was signed and what was the intent of the agreement with the CSC. It had last week proposed acquire diagnostics services chain Thyrocare Technologies for Rs 6,334 crore.

API Holdings Ltd (API), the parent firm of PharmEasy, announced the signing of definitive documents to acquire 66.1 per cent stake in Thyrocare from A Velumani and affiliates at Rs 1,300 per share. This stake purchase is valued at Rs 4,546 crore. Besides, API will acquire an additional 26 per cent in Thyrocare via a mandatory open offer and is offering Rs 1,788 crore for the same.

Explained May help diversify revenues of village level entrepreneurs The tie-up with PharmEasy is a part of CSC’s plan to diversify its presence in multiple areas and help village-level entrepreneurs earn more. It has, over the last year, tied up with several leading Indian and global companies in the auto, fast moving consumer goods and other spaces.

The tie-up is a part of the CSC’s plan to help diversify the revenue stream for village level entrepreneurs (VLE), a source said, adding that learnings from earlier agreements with global and Indian firms in the automobile, fast moving consumer goods, and electronics segments will be implemented in all new partnerships.

“The nationwide lockdowns showed us that though it was still relatively easy to get medicines and other diagnostics in urban areas, rural citizens had no scope. The extensive CSC network can be put to this use,” a source said.

The CSC, a special purpose vehicle of MeitY, had in April last year started allowing its village level entrepreneurs the option to launch a Grameen e-store. While initially launched for easy delivery of essential items in villages, gram panchayats and other rural areas, these e-stores soon expanded their portfolio to start sale of non-essential items such as soft drinks, biscuits, soaps, shampoos, pencils, pens, electric and electronic appliances.

Over the last year, the CSC has tied up with several leading Indian and global companies in the auto, fast moving consumer goods and other spaces to help the VLEs diversify their sources of income. Tata Motors has already signed up with CSC to use their infrastructure for booking and last mile delivery of their vehicles, while others such as Renault and Bajaj Auto are also likely to start delivery of personal and CVs using the infrastructure soon, sources said.