Medical infra in place to deal with 3rd wave: FM Sitharaman

India is well-prepared in terms of medical infrastructure to deal with the third Covid wave, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday, adding revenue collections would help in providing resources for meeting challenges.

“… The ramping up of medical infrastructure, looking at different segments of the population, looking at children, is happening at good speed. God forbid, if there is a third wave, we are medical infrastructure-wise well prepared,” she said while speaking at the India Global Forum.

She said GST revenues have kept up pace in the last eight months and have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore per month. “ … revenue generation, I think, will give us a bit more leeway to be able to keep some resources for meeting up with the challenge”. She also said with activity picking up, the government’s planned CPSE privatisation drive is on course.