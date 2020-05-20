MCA to move SC for banning IFIN auditors

The petition, sources said, is likely to point out that the high court does not have jurisdiction to decide if there was “application of mind” by its officers as it is a subject matter of the trial court. (File photo) The petition, sources said, is likely to point out that the high court does not have jurisdiction to decide if there was “application of mind” by its officers as it is a subject matter of the trial court. (File photo)

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) are in the process of filing a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court against a Bombay High Court order, which quashed criminal prosecution of IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) auditors — BSR & Associates (a KPMG-affiliated firm) and Deloitte Haskins and Sells, said sources.

Last month, the high court upheld the constitutional validity of Section 140(5) of Companies Act, 2013, which deals with removal and banning of auditors for five years, but said the provision does not apply to auditors who have resigned.

Deloitte was the auditor of IFIN till it was rotated out in financial year 2018. Subsequently, BSR & Associates took over as the auditor of IFIN and resigned only in June 2019. The SFIO has accused the auditors of connivance in the IL&FS financial fraud case.

The SLP will challenge the interpretation of Section 140(5) by the high court. It will contend that the government asked the SFIO to launch prosecution against the auditors within 30 hours of getting the SFIO investigation report, as the officers in-charge of reading the report were aware of the issues at IFIN and had applied mind before taking the decision.

The petition, sources said, is likely to point out that the high court does not have jurisdiction to decide if there was “application of mind” by its officers as it is a subject matter of the trial court.

