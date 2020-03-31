MCA offers ‘fresh start’ to companies, LLPs to lower compliance burden

Experts said this window provides an opportunity to firms to complete long standing compliances, besides providing them additional time to complete filings that are falling due in the time of the COVID-19 outbreak. Experts said this window provides an opportunity to firms to complete long standing compliances, besides providing them additional time to complete filings that are falling due in the time of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Companies and limited liability partnerships (LLPs) will have the opportunity to make good any previous filing defaults without paying late filing fees and become compliant, courtesy of a one-time amnesty scheme from April 1 to September 30, 2020. A notice issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) said that the Companies Fresh Start Scheme, 2020 and the revised LLP Settlement Scheme, 2020 “incentivize compliance and reduce compliance burden during the unprecedented public health situation caused by COVID-19.”

“The schemes, apart from giving longer timelines for corporates to comply with various filing requirements under the Companies Act 2013 and LLP Act, 2008, significantly reduce the related financial burden on them, especially for those with long standing defaults, thereby giving them an opportunity to make a “fresh start”, said the notice.

Experts said this window provides an opportunity to firms to complete long standing compliances, besides providing them additional time to complete filings that are falling due in the time of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Madhu Sudan Kankani, partner at Deloitte, said the move was a great step for the Companies Act and the LLP Act, adding that the length of time given under the scheme implies that firms would have “time even after the lockdown opens, to look at it comprehensively and apply for the fresh start scheme”.

