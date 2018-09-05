Maruti Suzuki seeks 1,292 acres at Sohna for expansion

The site is located at the intersection of National Highway-248A and KMP Expressway about 36 km south of the Sohna Chowk, Gurgaon. The site is located at the intersection of National Highway-248A and KMP Expressway about 36 km south of the Sohna Chowk, Gurgaon.

Keen to increase its investment in Haryana, country’s largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki, has approached Haryana government to seek 1,292 acres of land at Industrial Model Township (IMT), Sohna (Gurgaon) for expansion of its manufacturing activities and relocation purposes.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior government functionary claimed that Maruti is keen to invest more than 10,000 crore in the state. However, when contacted, Maruti India chief R C Bhargava, “We don’t want to comment anything on this issue.” However, sources said that Bhargava himself had met the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with the proposal. “Because of Haryana government’s industry-friendly policy, the industrialists want to expand their industrial units and further want to invest in the state,” said Rajiv Jain, media adviser to the CM.

Currently, the land is in the possession of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) Ltd, a state government undertaking. In April this year, the HSIIDC had decided to venture into a joint development of integrated IMT under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) policy. The HSIIDC explored the possibility of partnering with the world’s best players in the field of development of state-of-the-art industrial infrastructure before selling the chunk of land to private players. The HSIIDC officials had even calculated the prices of per acre plots it was expecting to get by selling the same to the industrialists.

Meanwhile, Maruti officials on August 18 approached Haryana government with its proposal to buy an entire chunk of 1292 acre of land and the government found its offer better than of its previous calculations of selling the plots after developing the same through PPP mode. Then, Khattar discussed the issue with his officers on September 2.

“But, as of now, the government has not taken a final call. Haryana Enterprise Promotion board is likely to decide the proposal of Maruti. But certainly, this is a hot property,” said a government officer requesting anonymity.

The site is located at the intersection of National Highway-248A and KMP Expressway about 36 km south of the Sohna Chowk, Gurgaon. An HSIIDC spokesperson had earlier said, “State government’s recent announcement of setting up of a five km long elevated corridor from Subash Chowk to Sohna Road after Badshapur village would further reduce the travel time to millennium city, Gurgaon. It forms part of the National Capital Region and is located at approximately 50 km from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.”

Maruti in 2012 had signed an agreement with the Gujarat government for an investment of an estimated Rs 4,000 crore. It was the first time when Maruti had decided to purchase land outside Haryana for its manufacturing unit.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App