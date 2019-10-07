Markets, Gold, Petrol, Diesel Price Today LIVE: Fuel prices slashed for fifth consecutive day, Rupee slips to 71.09 against USD

Gold, Petrol, Diesel Price Today: The prices of petrol and diesel were reduced for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday. Petrol is now cheaper by 13 paise a litre and diesel by 12 paise per litre. In the past five days, the price of petrol has fallen by 85 paise a litre and diesel by 58 paise a litre.
The domestic rates of petrol and diesel are adjusted taking into account factors such as global crude oil prices and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange rates. Currently, fuel prices are reviewed on a daily basis by oil marketing companies and any changes are implemented at the fuel pumps with effect from 6 am.
Meanwhile, the rupee opened on a weak note and declined by 21 paise to 71.09 against the US dollar in opening trade. The rupee had settled at 70.88 against the US dollar on Friday.
