Markets rise 1.9% on Trump’s ceasefire; investors still on the edge

The rally was further supported by short covering, as investors unwound bearish positions taken during Monday’s nearly 2.5% market drop.

Domestic stock markets rose 1.9% on Tuesday, buoyed by a sharp decline in crude oil prices due to a temporary ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump in West Asia.

The rally was further supported by short covering, as investors unwound bearish positions taken during Monday’s nearly 2.5% market drop.

The BSE’s 30-stock benchmark Sensex index closed at 74,068.45 points, up 1,372.06 points or 1.9%. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 index gained 1.8% to end the session at 22,912.40 points. Both indices had rallied as high as 2.5% before some profit booking at higher levels, showing that investor confidence remains fickle despite the relief rally.

With crude prices falling, the rupee gained 10 paise to 93.87 against the dollar. However, the forex market is still on the edge about the temporary ceasefire and the rupee remains precariously close to breaching the 94 mark against the dollar. Alongside the high crude prices, persistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows have also kept the Indian currency under pressure, breaking multiple crucial thresholds. These foreign players have already sold around $11.3 billion of Indian shares so far this month, which is the highest ever in a single month.