Markets jump 2.5% as US trade deal boosts sentiment

Before Indian markets opened in the morning, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of Indian companies listed on US exchanges had surged as investors cheered the late Monday announcement of a trade deal.

Written by: Akash Mandal
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 08:45 PM IST
The rally was broad-based, with almost three-fourth of all stocks that trade on the BSE and all sectoral indices ending higher.The rally was broad-based, with almost three-fourth of all stocks that trade on the BSE and all sectoral indices ending higher. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Indian markets soared by 2.5% on Tuesday, buoyed by the conclusion of a trade deal between India and the US that saw tariffs on Indian exports to the US being slashed to 18% from 50%. The Sensex, which opened as much as 4.5% higher, ended 2.54% higher at 83,739.13 points, while the Nifty 50 closed at 25,727.55 points, 2.55% higher from Monday, more than erasing Sunday’s steep fall following the Budget announcement of a hike in the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) for futures and options on their way to posting the largest rise in almost nine months.

The rally was broad-based, with almost three-fourth of all stocks that trade on the BSE and all sectoral indices ending higher. Before Indian markets opened in the morning, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of Indian companies listed on US exchanges had surged as investors cheered the late Monday announcement of a trade deal.

The delay in the trade deal has weighed heavily on Indian equity markets, which have also lagged others around the world due to India’s low exposure to the ongoing AI-led investment boom as well as weakening investor confidence amid the global geoeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty. Net outflows to the tune of nearly $12 billion from India’s equity markets during August 2025-January 2026 had compounded problems for the rupee, which has repeatedly tumbled to fresh all-time lows in recent months. On Tuesday, it staged a sharp recovery and gained more than 1% against the US dollar to end at 90.27 per dollar — its biggest rise in more than half a decade.

“When countries are on good terms there is better flow of capital,” said Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management and a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. “The announcement of the deal will clear the imaginary constraints and it should lead to increased capital flow into the markets, which in turn will not only lift the markets but also strengthen the rupee.”

Shares of textile companies were among the biggest gainers on Tuesday, with Gokaldas Exports and Welspun Living hitting the 20% upper circuit. Many companies in the sector are major exporters and the US market accounts for a large portion of their revenues. Shrimp and aquaculture exporters such as Avanti Feeds and Apex Frozen Foods also hit the 20% upper band, with the sector depending on the US market for 50-70% of its revenues.

Other export-driven sectors such as chemicals, gems and jewelry, and some automobile and other equipment manufacturers (OEMs) also rallied sharply.

“With this deal announcement, we believe that the market will now begin to accord correct weightage to the improving trajectory of corporate earnings growth, which has shown successive improvement over the quarters with an improving earnings revision trend,” analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a note on Tuesday. They added that valuations for Nifty “remain palatable” and could expand given the latest turn of events.

Story continues below this ad

However, experts also called for caution as the fine-print of the deal is awaited, especially with US President Donald Trump saying that India would halt its Russian oil purchases and buy $500 billion of US goods along with a move towards cutting down tariff and non-tariff barriers to zero.

India’s imports from the US in 2024-25 amounted to $46 billion. Its total global imports in the last fiscal year stood at $721 billion.

With an official press release still awaited, Radhika Rao, Senior Economist at DBS Bank, said that once the bilateral trade agreement is finally unveiled, it will provide more details on the beneficiary product lines and trade as well as investment commitments.

“While the US administration has called for a sharp cut in the tariff (nil on imports from the US) and non-tariff barriers from India, we expect the finer details to point towards a phased adjustment, evident in the other bilateral trade agreements that have been recently concluded. Selected sensitive and strategic sectors might be visited separately,” Rao added.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
manipur cm
Trusted Biren man turned key critic: Meet Manipur’s next CM?
rahul gandhi, lok sabha, parliament,
'PM is compromised': Behind Rahul’s attack on govt over ‘Naravane, Epstein, tariff’
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets, recalls Nikkhil Advani
Archana Puran Singh said she felt abandoned by husband Parmeet Sethi during her pregnancy.
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage, felt 'abandoned' by husband Parmeet Sethi: ‘He left to play football’
old woman sell bracelet mumbai local
89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to 'pay her family for staying with them'
The YouTuber referred to the cash and gold as “daan”, a word commonly used for donation or voluntary gifting
Rs 71 lakh cash, 21 'tola' gold: This Indian YouTuber accepts 'daan' during wedding ceremony, video sparks dowry debate
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
Advertisement
Must Read
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
Meta debuts athletic Oakley Vanguard AI glasses in India: Check price, availability, fitness features
Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire.
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to 'pay her family for staying with them'
old woman sell bracelet mumbai local
Rs 71 lakh cash, 21 'tola' gold: This Indian YouTuber accepts 'daan' during wedding ceremony, video sparks dowry debate
The YouTuber referred to the cash and gold as “daan”, a word commonly used for donation or voluntary gifting
Stanford student claims peers use fake Jain identities to qualify for religious dietary exemptions from Rs 7-lakh meal plan
According to the university's official website, Stanford requires undergraduates living on campus to enrol in a university meal plan
Anupam Mittal defends Gen Z job-hopping as ‘career dating’ but warns of one mistake that kills leadership dreams
Anupam Mittal Gen Z job switching
Andhra man buys ‘India’s most expensive number plate’ at Rs 2.08 crore for Ignis: ‘Number plate cost more than the car’
India’s most expensive number plate
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement