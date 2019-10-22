Markets, gold, petrol, diesel price today LIVE updates: Infosys shares tanks 14% after whistleblower complaint

After six days of stable prices, the rates of petrol saw a fall on Tuesday. The price of petrol fell by 5 paise a litre, while diesel climbed down by 6 paise a litre. The price of petrol was not changed for six consecutive days while there was intermittent cuts in diesel prices.

The domestic rates of petrol and diesel are adjusted taking into account factors such as global crude oil prices and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange rates. Currently, fuel prices are reviewed on a daily basis by oil marketing companies and any changes are implemented at the fuel pumps with effect from 6 am.

Shares of Infosys plunged up to 14 per cent after an anonymous group claiming to be employees of the IT major placed a whistleblower complaint to the company’s board, accusing CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy of indulging in unethical practices to boost short-term revenue and profits.