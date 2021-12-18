Markets fall on global policy tightening plans

With global central banks planning to tighten monetary policies and hiking interest rates amid sustained foreign capital outflows and the rise in Omicron variants, domestic stock markets on Friday witnessed a sell-off and fell over 1.5 per cent.

Even as pressure intensifying as the session progressed, the benchmark Sensex plunged by 889 points to 57,011.74 and the Nifty Index lost 263 points at 16,985.20. The rupee closed at 76.06 against the US dollar. Foreign investors pulled out another Rs 2,069 crore from Indian markets on Friday, taking the total outflows to Rs 26,600 crore in December so far. Weak global sentiments inundated domestic indices as markets are digesting the hawkish stance of major international central banks amid surging omicron cases. Sensex has fallen 1,775 points in the current week.