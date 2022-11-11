scorecardresearch
Zomato shares surge 13% on narrower quarterly loss

The company's shares rose as much as 13% to 72.25 rupees in early trading, to hit their highest since June 27.

Shares of Zomato Ltd jumped 13% on Friday, a day after the food delivery company reported a narrower loss for the second quarter due to a rise in volumes and value of online orders.

Zomato’s consolidated net loss narrowed to 2.51 billion Indian rupees ($30.73 million) in the July-September quarter, from 4.30 billion rupees a year earlier.

Excluding figures for its recently acquired quick-commerce business Blinkit, Zomato’s loss was 600 million rupees.

It’s gross order value, the total value of all food delivery orders placed online on Zomato’s platform, jumped nearly 23%.

