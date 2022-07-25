scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Zomato share price today: Zomato shares plunge over 14% to a new lifetime low as pre-IPO investors lock-in period ends

Zomato share price: The Zomato stock fell 14.26 per cent to Rs 46 apiece on both the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the morning deals.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 25, 2022 12:48:57 pm
zomato share newsZomato share news, Zomato share drop: A Zomato delivery man in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Shares of the online food delivery and restaurant discovery platform Zomato crashed by over 14 per cent and hit a fresh all-time low on Monday as the one-year lock-in period for its pre-IPO investors ended.

The Zomato stock fell 14.26 per cent to Rs 46 apiece on both the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the morning deals.

At 12:16 pm, the Zomato scrip was trading at Rs 47.95 per share, down Rs 5.70 (10.62 per cent) on the BSE. On the NSE, it was trading at Rs 47.85 apiece, down Rs 5.80 (10.81 per cent).

Over 2.48 crore shares of Zomato have been traded so far in the intraday trade on the BSE and over 14.52 crore shares have exchanged hands on the NSE, data from the respective bourses showed. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 37,754.17 crore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...Premium
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...Premium
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

Last year, Zomato had made a blockbuster debut on the bourses, recording a 65.59 per cent premium on the first day. It build on its gains over the next few months and touched a lifetime high of Rs 169.10 per share on November 16 last year. However, after achieving this feat, the scrip has witnessed a steady fall over the next eight months, crashing nearly 73 per cent from its lifetime high.

Explaining Zomato’s recent performance in the exchanges Swastika Investmart’s equity research analyst Punit Patni said “The company has been shunned by the investors post the beginning of the rate hike cycle by the central banks globally and the huge sell-off in the tech sector. Further, the company will take significant time to show profitability and the current market sentiments are punishing startups that are growing without showing profits. Therefore, we are averse to Zomato Ltd. despite its strong position in the online food service platforms and the current correction.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Partha taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order
Minister in ED net

Partha taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?
Explained

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?

Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

Australia, Europe and Japan see surge in Covid-19 cases

Australia, Europe and Japan see surge in Covid-19 cases

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Premium
Sergey Brin ordered sale of Musk investments after affair: Report

Sergey Brin ordered sale of Musk investments after affair: Report

Pay flag fee, shopkeepers in J&K told; voluntary, says govt

Pay flag fee, shopkeepers in J&K told; voluntary, says govt

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge
Chhattisgarh

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

Premium
Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence
Explained

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence

Premium
Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement