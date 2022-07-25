Zomato share price today: Zomato shares plunge over 14% to a new lifetime low as pre-IPO investors lock-in period ends

Shares of the online food delivery and restaurant discovery platform Zomato crashed by over 14 per cent and hit a fresh all-time low on Monday as the one-year lock-in period for its pre-IPO investors ended.

The Zomato stock fell 14.26 per cent to Rs 46 apiece on both the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the morning deals.

At 12:16 pm, the Zomato scrip was trading at Rs 47.95 per share, down Rs 5.70 (10.62 per cent) on the BSE. On the NSE, it was trading at Rs 47.85 apiece, down Rs 5.80 (10.81 per cent).

Over 2.48 crore shares of Zomato have been traded so far in the intraday trade on the BSE and over 14.52 crore shares have exchanged hands on the NSE, data from the respective bourses showed. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 37,754.17 crore.

Last year, Zomato had made a blockbuster debut on the bourses, recording a 65.59 per cent premium on the first day. It build on its gains over the next few months and touched a lifetime high of Rs 169.10 per share on November 16 last year. However, after achieving this feat, the scrip has witnessed a steady fall over the next eight months, crashing nearly 73 per cent from its lifetime high.

Explaining Zomato’s recent performance in the exchanges Swastika Investmart’s equity research analyst Punit Patni said “The company has been shunned by the investors post the beginning of the rate hike cycle by the central banks globally and the huge sell-off in the tech sector. Further, the company will take significant time to show profitability and the current market sentiments are punishing startups that are growing without showing profits. Therefore, we are averse to Zomato Ltd. despite its strong position in the online food service platforms and the current correction.”