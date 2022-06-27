Zomato Share Price: Zomato stock crashes around 7% post Blinkit acquisition announcement

Zomato-Blinkit Acquisition News, Zomato Share Price Down: Shares of online food delivery and restaurant discovery platform Zomato fell around 7 per cent in the afternoon deals on Monday. The scrip had a positive start earlier in the day opening over 3 per cent higher following the announcement of a deal to acquire quick commerce delivery firm Blinkit for Rs 4,447.5 crore.

The Zomato stock had opened 3.77 per cent higher at Rs 73.00 apiece on the BSE however as the trade progressed it erased all its gains and turned negative in the late morning deals and by early afternoon it hit an intraday low of Rs 65.50, down 6.89 per cent on the bourse. Mirroring similar movements on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it hit a high of Rs 72.70 and a low of Rs 65.50 so far in the intraday session.

On Friday post-market hours, Zomato announced that it will acquire Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd for Rs 4,447.48 crore in a share swap deal as part of its strategy of investing in quick commerce business. The company’s board at a meeting on Friday approved the acquisition of up to 33,018 equity shares of Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd from its shareholders for a total purchase consideration of Rs 4,447.48 crore at a price of Rs 13.45 lakh per equity share, it informed in an exchange filing.

Blink Commerce runs the quick commerce service brand Blinkit. It was known as Grofers earlier.

The transaction will be carried out through issuance and allotment of up to 62.85 crore fully paid-up equity shares of Zomato, having face value of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 70.76 per equity share on a preferential basis, the filing said adding that the company currently holds 1 equity share and 3,248 preference shares presently in BCPL.

Reacting to the announcement and subsequent stock movement, Punit Patni, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, “The recently announced acquisition of Blinkit by Zomato is expected to add to its woes of high operating losses. The Blinkit is synergistic to Zomato’s food delivery business and the management expects the business to grow significantly in the future. The quick commerce market, however, has become incredibly competitive, and it will take a very long time to figure out the unit economics and turn profitable. Further, the current markets are not conducive for businesses that a growing without showing profits. Thus we believe that this company is suitable only for investors having a high-risk appetite and a long-term view.”

Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research at Share India Securities told indianexpress.com, “Zomato share prices since its listing is struggling to survive in the market. Its high valuations and market sentiments took the toll further. The latest Zomato – Blinkit deal is also not going to make any difference in the near term as Blinkit is at an early stage and its business model is yet to be proven. The stock is trading between the range of Rs 60 – Rs 80 levels since its listing. Investors are advised to refrain from taking fresh buy positions at current levels. The stock may touch levels of Rs 90 if it breaks the levels of Rs 70, however, the possibility seems less in the current scenario.”

JM Financial Institutional Securities in a research note said, “Zomato’s proposed acquisition of Blinkit (at an EV of USD 720mn, ~7.3% dilution for existing holders) not only widens its scope of hyperlocal delivery services beyond food delivery but also highlights management’s broader ambitions of capturing a larger slice of India’s commerce market (USD 1.3 trillion). we believe the Quick Commerce space in the long run can offer a large complimentary profit pool for players like Zomato that over the years have built significant expertise in on-demand services. Blinkit’s deal EV is at ~1.5x basis 5MCY22 annualised GMV (JMFe of ~USD 475mn), indicating ~19% discount to Zomato’s current valuation multiple of ~1.85x basis 1QCY22 annualised GMV, marginally lower than the 25% discount we had suggested in our valuations framework for Quick Commerce players in our earlier report (refer exhibit 1). Given the intense competitive intensity in the Quick Commerce space we believe that the path to profitability for Zomato group (post-acquisition) can get extended by at least a year (from FY25 to FY26). Despite management optimism, we conservatively build forecasts for Blinkit due to limited data and basis DCF, ascertain that the acquisition can add >8% value to our published target price of Rs 115 for Zomato.”