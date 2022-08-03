Zomato Share Price Today: Zomato shares tank nearly 10% on BSE on Uber stake sale report

Zomato Share Updates: Shares of online food delivery firm Zomato crashed 9.6 per cent on the BSE in the early trade on Wednesday after reports emerged that Uber Technologies, one of its key stakeholders, is planning to offload its entire holding in the company for at least $373 million (Rs 2,939 crore) through a block deal of shares.

The Zomato stock tanked 9.62 per cent to Rs 50.25 apiece in the early trade on the BSE. However, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it crashed 6.84 per cent to Rs 51.75 per share.

At 10: 49 am, the Zomato scrip was trading at Rs 54.55 per share on the BSE, down 1.89 per cent from its previous close. On NSE, it was quoted at Rs 54.55, down 1.80 per cent.

So far in the intraday trade, over 28.51 crore shares were traded on the NSE while over 68.05 crore shares exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective bourses showed. The market capitalisation of the company was at Rs 43,024.83 crore, BSE data showed.

On Tuesday, news agency PTI reported that ride-hailing app Uber will be selling off its entire stake in the Indian food delivery major for at least $373 million (Rs 2,939 crore) through a block deal of shares.

The offer price range for the deal to be carried out on Wednesday will be between Rs 48-54 per share, the report said citing merchant banking sources. The development came on a day when the Zomato stock saw a nearly 20 per cent rally to to settle Rs 55.60 apiece on the BSE.

Uber holds presently holds a 7.8 per cent stake in Zomato. It had acquired a 10 per cent stake in the food delivery leader after the latter acquired its local food delivery business Uber Eats in an all-stock deal in 2020.

Zomato got listed on the stock exchanges last year and it had been witnessing constant selling pressure for the past few months till the news of halving of losses and business reorganisation heightened buyers’ interest in Tuesday’s trade.