Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Zomato shares jump nearly 11% after Q1 earnings

The stock climbed 10.67 per cent to Rs 51.80 on the BSE. At the NSE, it zoomed 10.79 per cent to Rs 51.30.

Updated: August 2, 2022 11:51:47 am
Shares of online food delivery platform Zomato on Tuesday jumped nearly 11 per cent after the company’s consolidated net loss in the first quarter of the current financial year almost halved.

Zomato on Monday said its consolidated net loss in the first quarter of the current financial year almost halved to Rs 186 crore due to higher income.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 360.7 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter under review, the company’s total income rose to Rs 1,582 crore against Rs 916.6 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

