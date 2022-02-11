Zomato share price tanks over 9% post December quarter results

Zomato share price: Shares of online food delivery and restaurant discovery platform Zomato crashed over 9 per cent in the morning deals on Friday after the company reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 67.2 crore for the third quarter (Q3) ended December 2021.

The stock crashed 9.15 per cent to Rs 85.85 apiece on the BSE during the morning trade while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) it fell 8.42 per cent to Rs 86.50 per share.

At 10:40 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 88.80 apiece, down Rs 5.70 (6.03 per cent) from its previous close while on NSE it was at Rs 88.75, down Rs 5.70 (6.03 per cent).

Over 1.82 crore shares were traded on NSE so far while over 20.81 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective stock exchanges showed.

Zomato on Thursday reported narrowing of a consolidated net loss to Rs 67.2 crore for Q3, on the back of better revenue growth. The company, which had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 352.6 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, said it is updating the upper limit of its potential investments in the food delivery category to $400 million cash over the next two years.

Its consolidated revenue from operations during Q3 stood at Rs 1,112 crore as against Rs 609.4 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

It further said total expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 1,642.6 crore as against Rs 755.7 crore in the same period last fiscal.

During the quarter, the company said the reduction in customer delivery charges and a soft impact of post-COVID-19 reopening, including some shift from delivery to dining out, resulted in a weak gross order value growth.

JM Financial Research in its result update said, “Zomato reported lukewarm results in 3QFY22. Food delivery GOV/volumes grew a modest ~2%/5% QoQ despite substantial reduction in customer delivery charges and expansion in ~180 new cities. This was due to post-Covid reopening and retrenched marketing spends to acquire new customers. While reopen impact may continue in 4Q, we believe company’s investments and the IPL tournament starting in April could help it regain strong growth momentum.”

It further noted that “Zomato reported ~840bps sequential decline in EBITDA loss % on the back of operating leverage that offset subdued contribution margin. We expect these margin trends to continue in the near term.”

“Zomato indicated that it is likely to increase its stake in Blinkit (erstwhile Grofers) following the latter’s 100% transition to the quick commerce category. We remain optimistic on such hyper local ecosystem investments (beyond core food delivery) as they could lead to bundled offerings that would not only help it improve customer engagement, retention and ordering frequency but also drive operational synergies,” the report said.

JM Financial has a “Buy” recommendation for the Zomato stock with a target price of Rs 155.

-with PTI inputs