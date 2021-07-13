Zomato IPO Live Updates: Online food delivery platform’s IPO to open tomorrow, anchor portion opens today
Zomato IPO Opening Date, Price Band Live news updates: The Zomato IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 9,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore by existing investor Info Edge (India).
Zomato IPO Live Updates: Online food delivery platform Zomato is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The IPO will be available for subscription till Friday, July 16, 2021. The price band of Zomato IPO is fixed at Rs 72-76 per share of the face value of Rs 1 each and the company aims to raise Rs 9,375 crore through the offer.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 9,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore by existing investor Info Edge (India), which is the parent company of Naukri.com, according to the information provided in the red herring prospectus.
Ahead of the IPO, the anchor portion of the offer will be open today, July 13, 2021. The company is likely to inform the stock exchanges about the anchor portion by the end of the day.
Zomato IPO: The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards funding organic and inorganic growth initiatives and for general corporate purposes, according to the information in the red herring prospectus of Zomato.
Zomato had filed preliminary papers with the market regulator in April this year and received the approval last week to float the IPO. Sebi’s observation is very necessary for any company to launch any public issue such as IPO, follow on public offer (FPO) and rights issue.
Shares of Zomato will be listed on both BSE and NSE.
The Zomato IPO will have 75 per cent reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and 15 per cent will be reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs). The remaining 10 per cent of the issue will be available for retail investors.
The online food delivery giant aims to raise Rs 9,375 crore through the offer. The Zomato IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 9,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore by Info Edge (India).
Zomato IPO:
Date: July 14-16, 2021
Price band: Rs 72-76 per share
Face value: Re 1
Lot size: 195 equity shares and in multiples thereof