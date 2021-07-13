Zomato IPO Live Updates: Online food delivery platform’s IPO to open tomorrow, anchor portion opens today

Zomato Delivery boy. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Zomato IPO Live Updates: Online food delivery platform Zomato is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The IPO will be available for subscription till Friday, July 16, 2021. The price band of Zomato IPO is fixed at Rs 72-76 per share of the face value of Rs 1 each and the company aims to raise Rs 9,375 crore through the offer.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 9,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore by existing investor Info Edge (India), which is the parent company of Naukri.com, according to the information provided in the red herring prospectus.

Ahead of the IPO, the anchor portion of the offer will be open today, July 13, 2021. The company is likely to inform the stock exchanges about the anchor portion by the end of the day.