Zomato IPO allotment status: Here is how to check your shares

The logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on its app on a mobile phone displayed in front of its company website in this illustration picture taken July 14, 2021. (REUTERS)

Zomato IPO allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Zomato was subscribed 38.25 times over the 71.92 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from July 14-16, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 72-76 per share.

Zomato IPO received bids of over 2,751.27 crore (27,51,27,77,370) shares against the total issue size of over 71.92 crore (71,92,33,522) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 51.79 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 32.96 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 7.45 times. Separately, shares for the employees’ segment was subscribed over 62 per cent, the data showed.

The IPO of the food delivery giant Zomato was India’s biggest so far this year with a size of Rs 9,375 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 9,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore by existing investor Info Edge (India).

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards funding organic and inorganic growth initiatives and for general corporate purposes, according to the information in the red herring prospectus (RHP).

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Zomato IPO. The food delivery platform is supposed to finalise the allotment by Thursday, July 22, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the RHP. In case you have applied for the Zomato IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Zomato Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select ZOMATO LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Zomato is likely to take place on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Credit Suisse Securities (India), BofA Securities India and Citigroup Global Markets India were the book-running lead managers to the offer.