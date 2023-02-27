scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Advertisement

ZEE Entertainment shares tumble over 6% in mid-session trade despite NCLAT relief

During the intra-day trade, ZEEL's stock fell 10 per cent to Rs 176.60 on the BSE.

Zee Entertainment share priceZee Entertainment's stock plunged 6.44 per cent in the mid-session trade at Rs 183 on the BSE. (File image)
Listen to this article
ZEE Entertainment shares tumble over 6% in mid-session trade despite NCLAT relief
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) on Monday tumbled over 6 per cent in the mid-session trade even as NCLAT stayed the insolvency proceedings against the media house last week.

The stock of the firm plunged 6.44 per cent in the mid-session trade at Rs 183 on the BSE. During the intra-day trade, the stock fell 10 per cent to Rs 176.60.

On the NSE, it slumped 6.24 per cent to Rs 183.35.

On Friday, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) stayed the insolvency proceedings initiated against ZEEL.

The matter pertains to a default of Rs 89 crore by Essel Group’s multisystem operator arm Siti Networks claimed by IndusInd Bank, for which ZEEL was a guarantor.

Also Read
ITC share price
ITC’s climb to a record high shows investor hunt for stability amid Adani...
Share market live
Sensex plunges 480 pts, Nifty down to 17,318 levels; media, metal and IT ...
Rupee against dollar today
Rupee falls 19 paise to 82.94 against US dollar tracking domestic markets
forex, Forex reserves, foreign exchange, foreign exchange reserves, US federal reserve, US Federal Reserve interest rate, Business news, Indian express, Current Affairs
Forex kitty down $15 bn in Feb as RBI steps in to stem rupee fall

The NCLAT order is a major reprieve for ZEEL, which is merging with rival Culver Max Entertainment, formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India, creating India’s biggest media empire.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 14:51 IST
Next Story

Kangana Ranaut says her mother farms for 7-8 hours a day, serves guests personally: ‘She is not rich because of me…’

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close