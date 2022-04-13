Yields spike to new high on inflation worries; Rupee tanks

India’s benchmark 10-year government bond on Tuesday rose by another four basis points to hit a new high of 7.19 per cent amid worries over rising inflation and the RBI move to suck out liquidity from the system. The rupee also fell 23 paise to close at 76.14 against the dollar.

With this, bond yields have spiked by 28 basis points from 6.91 per cent on the eve of the monetary policy on April 8. The market is now expecting a Repo rate hike in the June policy review or even before that, said an analyst.

“Hyperinflation and risk of a policy rate hike are placing the global market on its toes and are impacting the performance of equities with a rise in yield. Inflation in India is also expected to be on the higher side in Q1FY23, it is expected to subside due to a reversal of commodity prices and improvement in supply. The domestic market is also cautious in anticipation of Q4 results,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

The retail inflation at 6.95 per cent is above most market expectations. It has shot up to nearly 1.5 years high. This is for the third consecutive month that the retail inflation has remained above the 6 per cent mark. “The RBI has already signalled a possible shift in policy stance. A higher inflation print in the next month may force the central bank to act on key rates too,” said Nish Bhatt, founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International.

Explained Eyes on RBI bond yields have spiked by 28 basis points from 6.91 per cent on the eve of the monetary policy on April 8. The market is now expecting a repo rate hike.

The rupee fell 23 paise to close at 76.14 against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking a strong American currency in the overseas market and a negative trend in domestic equities. On the other hand, the benchmark Sensex fell 388 points to 58,576.37 and the NSE Nifty index lost 144 points at 17,530.30.

“The dollar ended up tracking a sell-off in domestic equities and a strong dollar as global risk aversion increased on fears Fed may hike rates aggressively if March inflation comes on the upper side of expectation. Investors are cautious that price pressures will remain elevated, with the Ukraine war disrupting flows of essential commodities, and China’s lockdowns are straining supply chains,” IFA Global said.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield rose 2 basis points in London trade after hitting its highest level in more than three years ahead of data that may provide further clues about how hawkish the Federal Reserve will need to be on its policy path. Thursday’s ECB meeting could mark another tense moment for policymakers caught between record high inflation and the economic hit from the war in Ukraine. Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the euro zone benchmark, rose 5 basis points to 0.862 per cent after hitting its highest since July 2015 at 0.879 per cent.