Yes Bank shares locked in 5% upper circuit after paying Rs 35,000 crore to RBI

Yes Bank has repaid Rs 35,000 crore to the RBI out of the total special liquidity facility (SLF) of Rs 50,000 crore drawn for interim support. (Photo: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

Shares of Yes Bank were locked in the upper circuit of 5 per cent after the private sector lender announced that it has repaid Rs 35,000 crore to the RBI out of the total special liquidity facility (SLF) of Rs 50,000 crore drawn for interim support.

The Yes Bank stock was locked at Rs 15.78 apiece, up 4.99 per cent on the BSE, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it was locked at Rs 15.80, up 4.98 per cent.

Over 2.58 crore shares of the bank were traded on the BSE so far in the intraday session while over 24.46 crore shares exchanged hands on the NSE, data from the respective stock exchanges showed.

In its Annual Report 2019-20 filed with the stock exchanges, Yes Bank Chairman Sunil Mehta wrote, “In addition to the Special Liquidity Facility (SLF) of Rs 50,000 crore extended by RBI, the Bank has since then received strong customer liquidity inflows. I am pleased to report that the Bank has, as of date repaid Rs 35,000 crore of SLF and the balance will be repaid within the timelines set by RBI.”

“Yes Bank has made significant progress. Most importantly, the Bank successfully raised equity funding of Rs 15,000 crore through Follow‑on Public Offering (FPO) within four months of the restructuring scheme, amidst challenging market conditions, towards the end of July, 2020,” he added.

Following this capital increase, the bank’s Common Equity Tier (CET) 1 ratio has doubled to 13.4 per cent from 6.6 per cent at the end of June 2020, bringing its capitalisation largely in line with the private sector peers, Mehta said.

