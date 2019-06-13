Toggle Menu
Yes Bank shares continue to fall; tank 13%

Moody's Investors Service has placed Yes Bank's ratings under review for a possible downgrade citing its high exposure to the struggling NBFC and realty sectors.

At the NSE, shares plunged 12.87% to Rs 117.40 — its 52-week low.

The script of Yes Bank Thursday came under massive selling pressure, tumbling nearly 13%, after Moody’s placed the lender’s ratings under review for a possible downgrade.

The scrip extended its previous session’s fall and further tanked 12.73% to hit a one-year low of Rs 117.50 — on the BSE.

The scrip was the worst hit among the front-line companies on both key indices during the morning trade.

Shares of Yes Bank had dropped over 3% Wednesday also.

“The ongoing liquidity pressures on finance companies will negatively impact the credit profile of Yes Bank, given its sizeable exposure to weaker companies in the sector,” a Moody’s note said Tuesday.

