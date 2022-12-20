scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Worst over for Indian rupee, bond yields may dip: Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Rajeev Mohan

The treasurer expects the benchmark bond yield to trade in 7.00%-7.30% band for this fiscal

rupee, indian rupee rupee value, rupee vs dollarA cashier checks Indian rupee notes inside a room at a fuel station in Ahmedabad, India. (REUTERS/File Photo)

The worst is behind for the Indian rupee and bond yields may trend lower in the rest of the financial year, the head of treasury at Kotak Mahindra Bank said in an interview.

“The worst part of dollar strength globally is behind us, which means that currencies should not be unduly stressed against the dollar,” said Rajeev Mohan, president and head – treasury & global markets at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The local currency was trading at 82.75 against the dollar, after falling to record low of 83.29 in October. It has depreciated by over 11.5% so far in 2022 and is on course for its worst year in the last nine.

“The rupee will be in the range of 81.50 to 83.00 against the dollar for the rest of the fiscal. The base case is that the rupee will not hit a fresh record low in this fiscal year.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt

The treasurer expects the benchmark bond yield to trade in 7.00%-7.30% band for this fiscal and added that the benchmark yield may move close to 7% as most negatives are already factored in.

“The bond market is expecting the RBI to increase again in February and then take a pause. So that has already been factored in the current bond prices … The driver will be general demand per se (as investors) want to lock-in. The bias will be towards a lower side of the range.”

The Indian benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield was trading at 7.31%, up by nearly 85 basis points in 2022, but off its high of 7.62% hit in June.

Advertisement

“I think that the RBI will hold rates for some time. Markets will, however, run ahead of the RBI. The extent of probability of a rate cut will keep increasing and will drive bond yields (lower),” Mohan added.

He expects the government to announce gross borrowing of around 15 trillion rupees ($181.29 billion) for the next financial year, with a fiscal deficit target of below 6%.

The government aims to cap fiscal deficit at 6.4% for this financial year, with a revised gross borrowing target of 14.21 trillion rupees.

($1 = 82.7425 Indian rupees)

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 02:53:27 pm
Next Story

Three independent MLAs extend support to BJP in Gujarat

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close