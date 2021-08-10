Windlas Biotech IPO share allotment status: Here’s how to check your shares online

Windlas Biotech IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Windlas Biotech, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical formulations, was subscribed 22.47 times over the 61.36 lakh shares that were on offer during the subscription period from August 4-6, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 448-460 per share.

Windlas Biotech IPO received bids of over 13.78 crore (13,78,54,260) shares against the total issue size of over 61.36 lakh (61,36,252) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 24.40 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 15.73 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 24.27 times, the data showed.

The IPO has a size of Rs 401.53 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 165 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 51,42,067 equity shares.

The proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for purchasing of equipment required for capacity expansion of the facility at Dehradun Plant -IV and addition of injectables dosage capability at the facility at Dehradun Plant-II.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Windlas Biotech IPO. The company is suppose to finalise the allotment by Wednesday, August 11, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Windlas Biotech IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Windlas Biotech Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select WINDLAS BIOTECH LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Windlas Biotech is likely to take place on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.

SBI Capital Markets, DAM Capital Advisors and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the IPO.