Windfall tax cut on diesel, jet fuel; domestic crude levy hiked

August 3, 2022 1:58:35 am
Amid the moderation in global crude oil prices and drop in refining margins, the government on Tuesday undertook the second review of its recently imposed levies on fuel and cut the windfall tax on diesel by Rs 6 a litre. It, however, raised the tax levy on domestic crude oil production to Rs 17,750 a tonne from Rs 17,000 earlier.
The tax on export of diesel was cut to Rs 5 per litre from Rs 11, while that on aviation turbine fuel was scrapped, a notification issued by the Finance Ministry stated. Export of petrol will continue to attract nil tax. The changes will be effective Wednesday.
This is the second review undertaken by the Finance Ministry after imposing the levies on fuel initially on July 1. In the first review conducted on July 20, the government cut the cesses and levies on diesel and aviation turbine fuel and removed the cess on exports of petrol. The Rs 6-a-litre export duty on petrol was scrapped, the tax on the export of diesel and ATF was cut by Rs 2 per litre each to Rs 11 and Rs 4, respectively. The tax on domestically produced crude was also cut to
Rs 17,000 per tonne. The Ministry is undertaking a review every 15 days for the windfall tax on fuel.
Subscriber Only Stories
With an aim to address the issue of fuel shortage in the country, the government on July 1 had imposed a special additional excise duty on export of petrol and diesel. Cesses equal to Rs 6 per litre on petrol and Rs 13 per litre on diesel were imposed on their exports.
The government also imposed a cess of Rs 23,250 per tonne (by way of special additional excise duty) or windfall tax on domestic crude being sold to domestic refineries at international parity prices.
Starting June, fuel pumps across the country had been reporting fuel shortages, leading to their closure. The situation of fuel shortage at pumps peaked during the middle of June, resulting in the government issuing a statement on the matter. The statement assured of enough fuel available in the country and asked oil marketing companies to ensure their fuel pumps remain open.
Global crude prices had risen and domestic crude producers were making windfall gains. Private oil marketing companies were exporting petrol and diesel to foreign countries like Australia for better realisation. The shortage of fuel at retail outlets was because oil marketing companies were not willing to sell fuel at a loss since fuel prices have not increased despite rising crude and depreciating rupee — these two factors had led to oil marketing companies losing Rs 20-25 per litre on diesel and Rs 10-15 per litre on petrol.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for IndiaPremium
Latest News
Two arrested for kidnap, murder of 13-yr-old boy
BMC links Tansa Main with BPT line, several areas to be hit by water cut tomorrow
Maharashtra: Over 175 heart transplants in state in 7 yrs
726 Chinese were put on ‘adverse list’ for visas in 2019-21: Cental government
Mumbai crime branch moves to get ‘old hands’ to reinvigorate probe unit
Saamana: Opp wasn’t targeted this way even during Emergency
MP urges govt to name AIIMS in Mangalagiri after Tricolour designer
NSE phone-tapping case: Being framed, says former Mumbai police chief; sent to judicial custody till Aug 16
Man arrested for ‘stealing RTGS form’
CM, Fadnavis meeting with Bhagwat: Courtesy call or subtle messaging?
23 govt resolutions issued a day, yet decision-making in state of paralysis
Opposition raises pitch on essentials, questions govt on GST, Rupee fall