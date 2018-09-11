Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Will not let manipulators cash in on market volatility: Sebi

The renewed concerns over an escalation of trade war between the US and China pulled down global markets, while the domestic markets are witnessing free fall due to sharp decline in the rupee value.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: September 11, 2018 2:56:03 pm
Sebi to start personal hearings in probe against ICICI Bank, Kochhar this month Sebi had earlier allowed domestic stock exchanges to extend timing for equity derivatives trading till 11.55 pm with effect from October 1.
Related News

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Tuesday warned that the manipulators will not be allowed to take advantage of the volatility in the stock market. A combination of global and domestic factors have affected investor sentiment, with the benchmark indices registering around 500 points decline in the last two days.

The renewed concerns over an escalation of trade war between the US and China pulled down global markets, while the domestic markets are witnessing free fall due to sharp decline in the rupee value.

“The domestic markets are volatile, but they are globally volatile too. Our risk management economics are in place and manipulators will not be allowed to take advantage,” Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi told reporters on the sidelines of a capital market conference here.

“The regulator is vigilant,” he added. Commenting on implementation of time extension for equity derivatives, Tyagi said we have received basic proposals but are awaiting details from the exchanges.

Sebi had earlier allowed domestic stock exchanges to extend timing for equity derivatives trading till 11.55 pm with effect from October 1.

Must Watch

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max launch on September 12: What to expect
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max launch on September 12: What to expect
Buzzing Now
Advertisement