Weak Rupee, crude pull Sensex down 175 pts

The Sensex Tuesday fell 175 points in choppy trade as a weakening rupee and blazing crude oil prices hit the stock market sentiment. The Sensex opened higher at 34,651.82 points but slipped into the negative zone to hit a low of 34,233.50 before ending at 34,299.47, recording a fall of 174.91 points, or 0.51 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty after shuttling between 10,397.60 and 10,279.35 points, ended 47 points, or 0.45 per cent, lower at 10,301.05.

“Volatility continued in the market in spite of which short-term investors are accumulating select beaten down stocks with an eye on upcoming quarter earnings,” said Vinod Nair, head of Research, Geojit Financial Services. However, negative sentiments from global market on concerns over a slowing world economy led by lingering trade war between the US and China dragged the market.

The market sentiment was also dampened on unabated foreign fund outflows and the International Monetary Fund downgrading outlook for world economy to 3.7 growth.

Hemang Jani, Head – Advisory, Sharekhan, said: “Overall we continue to maintain cautious view on the market. We feel that higher oil prices pose a danger to the fiscal deficit and will continue to keep Investors on the edge along with a weaker rupee and concerns on trade wars. Retail clients should realign their portfolios and get into stocks where there is future earnings visibility.”

Tata Motors was the worst hit, plunging 13.40 per cent to end at multi-year low of Rs 184.25, after the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported 12.3 per cent decline in global sales in September.

