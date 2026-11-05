Wall Street slumps as AI stocks tumble, Nasdaq nears correction

The shock selloff comes a day after the Democrats' election victory including in some key data-center ⁠states ​drove concerns about a slowdown in the AI data center buildout, optimism about which had pushed stock markets to record highs earlier this year.

By: Reuters
3 min readUpdated: Nov 5, 2026 11:11 PM IST
Wall St slumps as sharp tech losses put Nasdaq on course for correctionTechnology stocks led the fall among S&P 500 sectors, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slumped 11%. (Reuters)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Nasdaq Composite looked set to confirm a correction on Thursday, with chipmakers tumbling, after the Democrats’ sweeping victory in midterm elections fueled fears of tighter AI regulation.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 were set for their biggest one-day drop since the April 2025 “Liberation Day” selloff.

Nvidia dropped 6.4%, while the broader Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index plunged nearly 11%.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The shock selloff comes a day after the Democrats’ election victory including in some key data-center ⁠states ​drove concerns about a slowdown in the AI data center buildout, optimism about which had pushed stock markets to record highs earlier this year.

“Investors appear to be recognizing that some newly elected members of Congress and governors are looking to slow the pace of AI infrastructure development,” said Melissa Brown, global head of investment decision research at SimCorp.

“While it seems unlikely that they will be ​able ​to stop it altogether, any slowdown would raise concerns because the AI growth ⁠story has largely depended on the rapid buildout of supporting infrastructure.”

The sharp declines put the Nasdaq Composite on track to confirm a technical correction, or a 10% drop from its October ‌6 record-high close. The more narrow Nasdaq-100 had confirmed a correction on Monday.

Story continues below this ad

At a drop of around 5.4%, the Nasdaq-100 is set to erase over $2.2 trillion in market value, if losses hold.

Most large-cap tech stocks also lost ground after Wednesday’s rally. Meta Platforms slid 5.7%, while Amazon.com and Alphabet fell 4.3% and 3%, respectively.

Data center operators IREN and Applied Digital , neoclouds CoreWeave and Nebius Group and AI-exposed utilities and equipment suppliers such as GE Vernova and Constellation Energy all saw steep losses.

Elon Musk-led Tesla and SpaceX tumbled more than 10% each, extending losses. Musk spent nearly half a billion ⁠dollars backing Republican candidates.

Story continues below this ad

Qualcomm slid 13.5% ⁠after the chipmaker fell short of Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter smartphone chip sales.

At 11:00 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,146.83 points, or 2.15%, to ⁠52,209.29, the S&P 500 lost 246.37 ‌points, or 3.20%, to 7,440.29 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1,273.18 points, or 4.95%, to ​24,463.34.

Seven of 11 major S&P 500 sectors were in negative territory, with the ‌tech sector and consumer discretionary leading losses, while energy gained the most.

The benchmark clocked its biggest one-day percentage gain in three months on Wednesday as easing political uncertainty boosted risk appetite.

Story continues below this ad

Some analysts said that a divided ‌government in Washington could lead to ​fewer sharp legislative ​changes and ​may even make it harder to agree on fiscal spending, given the US’s deteriorating fiscal picture. A sharp drop in oil prices had also aided sentiment.

Central banks around the world have ​acknowledged inflation remains elevated as crude oil prices surged due to the Middle East ⁠conflict.

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Beth Hammack and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin both hinted at the possibility of future rate hikes in comments on Thursday.

Focus will be on the US October non-farm payrolls data due Friday, as traders currently expect the ‌Fed to hike rates ⁠next month following the September rate hike.

Story continues below this ad

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.45-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 3.56-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 74 new ​52-week highs and 6 new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 140 new highs and 430 new lows.

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Nov 05: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments