Wall Street slumps as AI stocks tumble, Nasdaq nears correction

The Nasdaq Composite looked set to confirm a correction on Thursday, with chipmakers tumbling, after the Democrats’ sweeping victory in midterm elections fueled fears of tighter AI regulation.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 were set for their biggest one-day drop since the April 2025 “Liberation Day” selloff.

Nvidia dropped 6.4%, while the broader Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index plunged nearly 11%.

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The shock selloff comes a day after the Democrats’ election victory including in some key data-center ⁠states ​drove concerns about a slowdown in the AI data center buildout, optimism about which had pushed stock markets to record highs earlier this year.

“Investors appear to be recognizing that some newly elected members of Congress and governors are looking to slow the pace of AI infrastructure development,” said Melissa Brown, global head of investment decision research at SimCorp.