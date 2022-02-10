scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Volatility no dampener, SIPs hit record high

Equity schemes get Rs 14,887 crore in January

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai |
February 10, 2022 4:00:29 am
The Sensex had crashed 3,294 points from the January peak of 61,308.91, registered on January 17, to 58,014.17 on January 31 amid huge FPI selling. Investment through systematic investment plan (SIP) amounted to an all-time high of Rs 11,516.62 crore in January as against Rs 11,305.34 crore in December. (Bloomberg/File)

Despite huge volatility in the stock markets, equity schemes of mutual funds attracted a net inflow of Rs 14,887.77 crore in January, making it the 11th consecutive monthly net inflow. However, this was much lower than the net inflow of Rs 25,077 crore witnessed in December, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Wednesday.

The Sensex had crashed 3,294 points from the January peak of 61,308.91, registered on January 17, to 58,014.17 on January 31 amid huge FPI selling.

Investment through systematic investment plan (SIP) amounted to an all-time high of Rs 11,516.62 crore in January as against Rs 11,305.34 crore in December. SIP assets under management at the end of January was Rs 5,76,588 crore, AMFI said.

Overall, the mutual fund industry registered a net inflow of Rs 35,252 crore during the period under review compared to a net outflow of Rs 4,350 crore in December. Debt funds which witnessed an outflow of Rs 49,037 crore in December got Rs 5,087 crore in January, it said.

