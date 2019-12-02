Vodafone Idea shares surge over 24%, Bharti Airtel hits fresh 52-week high on tariff hike announcement

On Sunday, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea announced rate hikes on their respective pre-paid packages by up to 42 per cent beginning December 3. (Representational image, source: Reuters) On Sunday, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea announced rate hikes on their respective pre-paid packages by up to 42 per cent beginning December 3. (Representational image, source: Reuters)

Shares of the telecom companies were in focus on Monday, a day after the country’s top three telecom service providers Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio announced that they will raise the tariffs for calls this week.

The shares of Vodafone Idea surged as much as 24.30 per cent to Rs 8.49 on the BSE in the intraday trade on Monday, while Bharti Airtel shares surged to their 52-week high of Rs 485.75, rising by 9.82 per cent from their previous close.

The shares of oil-to-telecom giant Reliance Industries (RIL) too gained 4.06 per cent to touch a fresh record high of Rs 1,614 so far in the intraday trade on Monday.

Vodafone Idea stock ended at Rs 7.79 apiece on the BSE, up 14.06 per cent. Bharti Airtel settled at Rs 458.55, up 3.67 per cent and the market heavyweight RIL rose 2.28 per cent to end at Rs 1586.30 on Monday.

On Sunday, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea announced rate hikes on their respective pre-paid packages by up to 42 per cent beginning December 3, while Reliance Jio said that it is introducing “all-in-one” or AIO plans, which will see tariffs marked up to 40 per cent higher than previous plans and will be effective from December 6.

The rise in tariff plans will be the first such hike in nearly five years and telcos have announced that it will be to the tune of up to 42 per cent.

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of RIL is not listed separately in the stock exchanges.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd