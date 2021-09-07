Vijaya Diagnostic IPO share allotment status: How to check your shares online

Vijaya Diagnostic IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre was subscribed 4.54 times over the 2.50 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from September 1-3, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 522-531 per share.

Vijaya Diagnostic IPO received bids of over 11.36 crore (11,36,44,020) shares against the total issue size of over 2.50 crore (2,50,26,646) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 13.07 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 1.32 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 1.09 times. Separately, shares for the employees’ segment was subscribed 0.98 times, the data showed.

The Rs 1,895 crore IPO of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 35,688,064 equity shares by the promoter Dr S Surendranath Reddy and investors — Karakoram Ltd and Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund-Kedaara Capital AIF I.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO since it only involves the OFS.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Vijaya Diagnostic IPO. The company is expected to finalise the allotment by Wednesday, September 8, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Vijaya Diagnostic Centre IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is KFin Technologies (Click here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx). Applicants will need to select VIJAYA DIAGNOSTIC CENTRE LIMITED in the drop-down menu and enter either their Application No. or DPID/Client ID or PAN, enter the Captcha code (which is shown in digits) and click on Submit to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select VIJAYA DIAGNOSTIC CENTRE LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is likely to take place on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.

ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers to the IPO.